Global sales for the month of March 2022 were USD 50.6 billion, an increase of 1.1% compared to the previous month.

“Global semiconductor sales remained strong during the first quarter of 2022, increasing across all major regional markets and product categories compared to the first quarter of last year” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “For the month of March, sales into the Americas continued to lead all regional markets, increasing by 40.1% year-to-year.”

In addition to the year-to-year sales increase in the Americas, sales were up compared to March 2021 in Europe (25.7%), Japan (20.4%), Asia Pacific/All Other (17.9%), and China (17.3%). Month-to-month sales increased in Asia Pacific/All Other (2.9%), Europe (2.6%), Japan (1.4%), and China (1.0%), but fell slightly in the Americas (-1.5%).