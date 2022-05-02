© Nokia

The companies intend to start producing 4G base stations for the local market by mid 2022. With 5G expected to become commercial in Turkey in 2023, local production is also expected to include 5G base stations, a press release reads..

“We are very excited about this announcement. Turkey is an important market for Nokia, where we have strong business and long-standing, trusted relationships with our customers,” says Ozgur Erzincan, Country Senior Officer Turkey at Nokia.

Erzincan continues to say that together with Karel, Nokia will be able to fulfill all the domestic product demand from its customers.

“We are going through a period of significant change, in which technology develops very rapidly and the transition to new generation communication systems is ongoing. As Karel, we are moving forward with the vision and goal of becoming a global player in the field of technology with our R&D, qualified production power, knowledge and experience. Today, we are very excited about this cooperation that we started with Nokia, one of the world's leading technology companies. We believe that this will create a long-term, growing and value-adding alliance,” says Sinan Tunaoğlu, Chairman of the Board, Karel.

Karel is said to have one of the most advanced R&D departments in Turkey in the communication electronics field and the company’s facilities are compliant with international standards.