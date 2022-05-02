© HELUKABEL

Sangel Systemtechnik is a manufacturer of industrial cable assemblies and complete system assemblies for mechanical and plant engineering. The company has been working closely with Helukabel for many years.

"We are looking forward to further intensifying our partnership, and through resulting synergies to meet the ever-increasing demands of our customers," says Managing Director Frank Sangel in a press release. Mr. Sangel, alongside the rest of the management team, will remain on board as the company becomes a part of the Helukabel group.

Helukabel describes the acquisition of Sangel as meaningful to the product portfolio and as a further step towards becoming a system provider.

"Our goal is to further expand our offer of customised comprehensive solutions, especially for drive and automation technology – also in cooperation with our subsidiaries Robotec Systems and EKD Systems. In addition, the new partnership enables us to broaden our international activities in cable assembly - from Europe to Asia and North America," the company writes in the press release.

With the acqusition, Helukabel welcomes 220 new colleagues from Sangel Systemtechnik.