Ulrik Enggaard will be replacing current CEO & partner Thomas Vinter. Thomas will continue in a leading role with the aim of developing the business concepts of ETK EMS Group.

The company announced its intention to look for a new CEO back in August 2021; when ETK EMS Group invited Blue Equity to take part ownership of the company (60%). ETK EMS Group partners, Thomas Vinter and Torben Drejer, stated that they had a clear ambition of finding more time to develop specialised business areas with the company – something that the new CEO will offer them.

“Thomas Vinter has driven the company to an excellent digitalized market leader, and he is looking forward to investing even more time into this area. Torben Drejer is looking forward to spending more time with our valued international accounts, as well as being involved in executing our acquisition strategy,” says Peter A. Poulsen, Chairman of the Board at ETK EMS Group in a press release.

Ulrik Enggaard brings with him experience from positions as Technical Manager, COO, CEO and VP within the Danish industry in companies such as Purup-Eskofot, Terma, EuroCom Industries, KK Electronics, Martin Professional and Labflex Group.