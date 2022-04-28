© DJI

The company says that it is internally reassessing compliance requirements in various jurisdictions and pending that review DJI has decided to suspend business in Russia and Ukraine.

"DJI will temporarily suspend all business activities in Russia and Ukraine. We are engaging with customers, partners and other stakeholders regarding the temporary suspension of business operations in the affected territories," the company writes in an update.

Some time ago DJI was scrutinised following that its drones were being used by the Russian military in Ukraine. In a response the company stated that it has only ever made products for civilian use and its products are not designed for military applications.

The company hammered down that it does not market or sell our products for military use, stating that: "DJI has unequivocally opposed attempts to attach weapons to our products."