Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© Altix PCB | April 28, 2022

Altix receives bundle machine order from major Chinese player

Altix says it has received a significant order for both Direct Imaging and Contact Printer equipment. The bundle encompasses both panel and RtR solutions to be installed at a new plant in Jiangxi province.

Originally equipped with Roll-to-Roll Contact Printers at another plant, this unnamed major FPC/PCB manufacturer continues to place its trust in Altix’s equipment by opting for the latest exposure technology, a press release reads.

Combining the Acura Premium Series and Adix RtR answers the need for both mass panel production and fine-line roll-to-roll applications.

“We are very pleased to further our partnership with such a complete order. Despite headwinds from Covid-19 and the associated lockdowns, our team in China is continuing to strengthen our market position,” says Frédéric Baradel, Altix VP.

Ad
April 25 2022 2:34 pm V20.5.16-1