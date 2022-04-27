© KION Group

KION Battery Systems was set up during the summer of 2019 to produce lithium-ion batteries for industrial trucks. KBS's objective is to sustainably expand its lithium-ion product offering and production capacities for the EMEA region.

"Our modern lithium-ion trucks provide the basis for resource-saving intralogistics. With the addition of a second production line, we are now taking the next vital step towards a sustainable future in our role as one of the leading suppliers," says Rob Smith, CEO of KION GROUP AG, in a press release.

In the two-and-a-half years since its foundation, the company has already been manufacturing 48- and 80-volt batteries for counterbalance trucks at the plant. Now, production is being extended to other industrial trucks. Thanks to the addition of a second production line, the KBS plant now has capacity to produce 30,000 batteries every year.

In addition to battery production, the R&D department at KBS is making strides in developing concepts for reconditioning lithium-ion batteries and transitioning the system into a second or even third life. The development team and other KION experts are looking at the battery's entire life cycle: from the development of new proprietary battery systems and intelligent load management to reconditioning and ultimately recycling batteries.

KION Battery Systems currently employs around 80 members of staff in the areas of research, development, and production. Up to 150 jobs will be created at Karlstein in the medium term, the press release continues.