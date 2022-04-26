© Ericsson

The main products manufactured in the Tczew factory are basebands and radio modules, which combine to form the 5G base station. The radio module is responsible for modulating the radio signal, which is sent to the antenna to transmit and receive radio waves. RAN Compute, Ericsson’s baseband solution, is connected to the radio module over fiber optic and is responsible for data processing in the base station.

In April this year, Ericsson says it will start production of the latest generation of radio, the dual-band Radio 4490.

"Nearly three years ago we decided to expand the production of 5G radios with our production partner Flex in their Tczew factory. Today we have reached a significant milestone with the millionth 5G radio product rolling off the production line” says Martin Mellor, Head of Ericsson in Poland in a press release. “This is a proud moment for us, and I would like to thank our hardworking team and our partner Flex for making it happen. In a very short time Tczew has become one of the company's main production operations, supporting our customers with 5G network rollouts across Europe."

The Ericsson R&D Center in Kraków and Łódź employees 1,800 employees. It is the company’s second largest R&D center in Europe after Sweden. Ericsson Poland is currently expanding and looking for new employees with the goal of hiring 350 people within a year.

Ericsson’s main production operations are in the US, Brazil, Mexico, India, China, Poland, Romania, and Estonia. Estonia and Poland are Ericsson’s major supply facilities to deliver 5G in Europe.