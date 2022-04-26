© aspocomp

Aspocomp is reporting net sales EUR 9.0 million, increase of 45% från EUR 6.2 million during the same period last year. The company states in its 1Q22 report that new equipment installations made in February caused a production shutdown which cut production capacity by a couple of weeks and thus reduced net sales.

Operating result amounted to EUR 0.8 million, up from EUR -0.5 million during 1Q21. At the end of the review period Aspocomp could show off an order book valued at EUR 20.5 million, a massive increase of 284% from EUR 5.3 during the same period last year.

The company states that demand is expected to improve in all customer segments. However, the current global shortage of components may limit growth in customer demand.

The company’s full-year guidance remains unchanged. Aspocomp estimates that its net sales for 2022 will increase and its operating result for 2022 will improve from 2021. In 2021, net sales amounted to EUR 33.2 million and the operating result to EUR 2.2 million.