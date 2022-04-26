© Northrop Grumman

With the new facility – which the company plans to open in early 2023 – Northrop Grumman is looking to support national security space business operations, space system mission management, and cybersecurity missions.

“This expansion will enhance our ability to support our customers’ missions as their national security space needs evolve,” says Troy Brashear, vice president, national security systems, Northrop Grumman in a press release. “In addition to creating new aerospace jobs, we look forward to working alongside our local customers as Albuquerque flourishes as a hub for advanced space technology initiatives to protect our country.”

In addition to national security space business operations, the site will support customers across the company’s enterprise in space system mission management and operations, and cybersecurity. Located just north of an Air Force Research Laboratory facility, construction is expected to be completed in February 2023.