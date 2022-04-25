© TTM Technolgies

TTM’s expansion to Penang, Malaysia is in direct response to customer requirements for advanced technology PCB supply chain resiliency and diversification in regions beyond China. The company selected Penang as the location for this new plant after a review of multiple countries with careful consideration of investment and operating costs, customer proximity and supply chain support, a press release from Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) reads.

“Penang is recognized as one of the major players in the global semiconductor industry, particularly in the areas of assembly & test as well as equipment manufacturing. Underpinned by its five decades of manufacturing excellence which has paved the way for sustainable industry development, the State is committed to further strengthen its industrial cluster. With PCB and substrate being an emerging subsector in Penang, I am confident that the addition of TTM will sharpen the local talent’s capability in advanced PCB technology solutions,” says YAB Tuan Chow Kon Yeow, Chief Minister of Penang, in the press release.

The plant will be built upon approximately 27 acres of industrial land at Penang Science Park. Construction is expected to take 12 to 15 months followed by equipment installations in mid-2023. Pilot production is targeted to begin in the second half of 2023, with volume production commencing in 2024 and gradually ramping up to full Phase 1 capacity in 2025. TTM says that the new plant to achieve full run rate revenue of approximately USD180 million in 2025. The factory has also been planned to support a 25% upside Phase 2 expansion.