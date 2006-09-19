Research coalition between UK and US

The International Technology Alliance (ITA), an IBM Research-led consortium launched Monday (Sept. 18) on both sides of the Atlantic, will target sensor and wireless network technologies along with security issues.



The research coalition includes the US Army Research Laboratory and the UK Ministry of Defence.



"We hope to gain a lot from technology breakthroughs for both military and commercial applications as a result of this collaborative work," said IBM researcher Dinesh Verma, program manager of the ITA Alliance.