The company says in a press release that the new Cranston facility will also house the Autonomous and Undersea Systems Division of Saab, Inc. led by industry veteran Jeff Smith.

The new location is adjacent to partner SyQwest’s headquarters and close to the U.S. Naval Undersea Warfare Center in Newport, RI. Saab is partnering with SyQwest, a manufacturer of subsea acoustic systems, to leverage the advanced production and test capabilities of their ISO 9001 rated facility.

“Our new Rhode Island location and partnership with SyQwest allows Saab to focus on rapidly transitioning products in our corporate portfolio from Sweden to the U.S. for further development and production. Additionally, our new Autonomous and Undersea Systems Division will enable U.S. specialized variants of proven Saab maritime products to support existing and emerging U.S. military needs,” says Erik Smith, President and CEO of Saab, Inc in the press release.

Saab says that it plans to hire 15-17 people by the end of the year to support its initial work in Rhode Island. Saab currently produces these systems throughout Sweden and the United Kingdom. This U.S. expansion is part of Saab’s strategy for international growth focusing on what the company calls key operational countries.