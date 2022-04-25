© Epiroc

A multitude of Etteplan’s offices in Finland and Sweden provide crucial resources and expertise in the development and helps to secure a timely progress of the project.

The new battery-electric Minetruck MT42 trolley will still be equipped with a battery, and in addition it will be recharged on the fly via an overhead catenary wire through a pantograph, similar to a trolleybus.

“Globally, electrification of equipment is a major trend in mining, where most vehicles are currently powered by diesel engines. Therefore, the industry needs new types of competences and skill-sets that we are ready to cater for. Jointly developed procedures together with major manufacturers such as Epiroc ensures that we address strategically important electrification challenges in a competitive way”, says Anders Svensson, Director, Service Solutions at Etteplan’s Engineering Solutions, in a press release.

In this project, Etteplan will provide technical expertise in for battery technology, machine electrification, electrical design, system requirements and safety risk assessment.