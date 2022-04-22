© IPC Electronics Production | April 22, 2022
North American EMS industry up 2.3% in March
Total North American EMS shipments in March 2022 were up 2.3% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, March shipments rose 14.3%.
EMS bookings in March fell 13.3% year-over-year but rose 18.7% from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.44.
“Industry output improved in March, despite the headwinds from geopolitical conflict straining already stressed supply chains,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist. “The book-to-bill remains high suggesting strong orders, but we have seen order flow slow in recent months which are likely the early signs of weakening demand.”
