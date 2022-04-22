© Magna

The new facility – covering an area of approximately 22,000 square meters – is expected to start operations in the fourth quarter of this year. The company has plans to hire 100 employees in time for the start of production, a press release reads.

The company says that the plant will produce some of the company’s Level 2 ADAS solutions as well as technologies for the electric vehicle market. These include Magna’s front camera modules and in-cabin cameras. In addition, the site will manufacture electronic control units for inverters used in electric vehicles.

“This new facility is a key milestone for Magna in supporting the increasing effort toward vehicle electrification and autonomy,” says Sharath Reddy, Senior Vice President of Magna Electronics in a press release. “With a skilled talent pool in the region and conveniently situated close to other Magna divisions to optimize delivery times, Kechnec is an ideal location to bolster our capabilities in Europe.”

Magna’s new Kechnec operations is the company’s fifth manufacturing facility in Slovakia and is currently hiring for a number of roles including managers, engineers, operators and more. Magna states in the press release that it expects to hire up to 600 employees through 2027 as business ramps up.