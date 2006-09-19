Hard to find non RoHS<br>compliant components

Some non RoHS compliant components are getting really hard to find. The fact that many chip makers are beginning to shrink their production of non RoHS compliant components in favor of the RoHS compliant components leads to increased lead times and raised prices for non RoHS compliant components.

Manufacturers of products that are exempted from the RoHS directive are beginning to face big problems with the supply of components. The non RoHS compliant components are getting more and more expensive while lead times on these components are increasing significantly.



"Ironically there are a number of non-compliant products that have increased in value due to their obsolescence and the continued need in certain markets for this product," said Greg Nicol, group purchasing director at distributor Abacus.



UK based CEM reported that they have already seen examples of component suppliers which have run down production of parts which contain lead despite there still be a legitimate demand in the market for non-compliant parts.



"In the worse cases we have found stocks of some leaded parts running out, and product inevitably going on allocation," said the purchasing manager for a UK-based CEM.



"Without exception every semiconductor supplier is converting product lines to lead-free processes, it is not an issue, once converted you are only supplying lead-free parts," said a spokesman for STMicroelectronics prior to the RoHS deadline in July.