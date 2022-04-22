© Britishvolt

The order, with a volume of around EUR 20 million, follows an order already placed by Britishvolt for the first expansion stage of a production line for battery cells, amounting to more than EUR 70 million. Manz says that both projects will have an impact on sales and earnings in 2022 and 2023.

Manz and Britishvolt are with this follow-up order expanding their strategic cooperation as planned. Britishvolt's production is scheduled to start as early as the end of 2023. Britishvolt's ambitious growth plans include additional lines to increase the total production capacity to well over 100 GWh.

"The follow-up order from Britishvolt underlines once again that our focused strategy and the concept of growth in partnership are paying off. Based on this, we are working together at full speed on further projects for production technologies for future cell types," says Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz, in a press release.