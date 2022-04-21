© CATL

The Chinese manufacturer says that Ningbo Contemporary Brunp Lygend (CBL), a subsidiary of CATL's subsidiary Guangdong Brunp Recycling, has signed an agreement with Indonesian Aneka Tambang (ANTAM) and Industri Baterai Indonesia (IBI) to kick start a project. The project will include everything from nickel mining and processing, EV battery materials, EV battery manufacturing – all the way to battery recycling.

With a joint investment of USD 5.9 billion, the project will de located in the FHT Industrial Park of East Halmahera of Indonesia’s North Maluku Province and other places in the country as well.

ANTAM is a member of the state-owned mining company MIND ID of Indonesia. IBI, or the Indonesia Battery Corporation, is also a state-owned company though engaged in the battery electric vehicle and EV ecosystem.