CATL joins $6 billion Indonesian e-mobility project
With a joint investment of nearly USD 6 billion, the project will focus on nickel mining and processing, battery material, battery manufacturing as well as battery recycling
The Chinese manufacturer says that Ningbo Contemporary Brunp Lygend (CBL), a subsidiary of CATL's subsidiary Guangdong Brunp Recycling, has signed an agreement with Indonesian Aneka Tambang (ANTAM) and Industri Baterai Indonesia (IBI) to kick start a project. The project will include everything from nickel mining and processing, EV battery materials, EV battery manufacturing – all the way to battery recycling.
With a joint investment of USD 5.9 billion, the project will de located in the FHT Industrial Park of East Halmahera of Indonesia’s North Maluku Province and other places in the country as well.
ANTAM is a member of the state-owned mining company MIND ID of Indonesia. IBI, or the Indonesia Battery Corporation, is also a state-owned company though engaged in the battery electric vehicle and EV ecosystem.
“The Indonesia project is an important milestone for CATL as we expand our global footprint, and it will become an emblem of the everlasting friendship between China and Indonesia,” said Robin Zeng, founder and chairman of CATL in a press release. “We are fully confident in the development of the project in the future.”