To launch the new facility, Statevolt has also signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Controlled Thermal Resources (CTR).

Under the terms of the LOI, CTR will deliver sustainable, locally produced lithium and geothermal power, from the company's to-be constructed Hell's Kitchen Lithium and Power development.

Statevolt says in a press release that it is currently undertaking due diligence to determine the best location on which to build its facility. Once fully operational, the Gigafactory will have a battery production capacity of 54 GWh, serving around 650,000 electric vehicles a year at full capacity.

“The development of lithium-ion batteries is crucial for the U.S. to meet its goals to transition to Net Zero. Statevolt is proud to begin its journey to develop U.S. expertise and production of lithium-ion batteries, as we look to serve this critical market,” says Lars Carlstrom in the press release.

The company will be led by Lars Carlstrom, the founder of Britishvolt and founder-CEO of Italvolt. Carlstrom, and the newly-formed Statevolt team, will harness previous learnings in Gigafactory design and engineering, to accelerate the construction process.