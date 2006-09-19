Fujitsu reorganise its European<br>Semiconductor Business

Fujitsu Microelectronics Europe has announces reorganisation of its European semiconductor business with the creation of a Business Unit Graphics Solutions.

Around 30 specialists, combining hard- and software design, applications and marketing skills will be based in Neuried, near Munich, Germany.



FME, already a technology leader in the embedded graphics market, will look to extend this lead by creating new devices and providing the extensive technical support expected in this growing market. New graphics controller devices will target FME's existing automotive and multimedia markets, as well as other markets, which include medical, industrial, POS, marine, console-gaming and surveillance.

