© Henkel

The execution process is now being prepared and Henkel says it will work closely with its teams in Russia on the details to ensure an orderly process. In the meantime, Henkel’s 2,500 employees in Russia will continue to be employed and paid. The company says that it cannot quantified the financial impact resulting from the exit at this time.

“Henkel condemns the Russian war against Ukraine and the violence against innocent civilians. Our priority remains to do everything we can to support our colleagues in Ukraine,” Carsten Knobel, CEO of Henkel, says in a press release.

The German chemical and consumer goods company is organised into three globally operating business units – Laundry & Home Care, Beauty Care, Adhesive Technologies – with the latter supplying product for the electronics industry. The company operates several production units in Russia.