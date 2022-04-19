© pichetw dreamstime.com

"Omnilink's pioneering GPS expertise and innovative technology complements Sentinel's advanced electronic monitoring systems," says Darryl Martin, COO of Sentinel, in a press release. "Joining forces expands our ability to serve new market segments with a full continuum of software solutions, monitoring products, and local program offerings."

Together with Omnilink, Sentinel says it is positioned to transform the electronic monitoring industry by focusing on delivering advanced technologies through its DNA software platform to government and channel partners.

The acquisition of Omnilink represents a significant step forward in Sentinel's strategy to expand within the electronic monitoring market. "We are excited about the future of Sentinel with the addition of Omnilink," adds Tom Flies, CEO of Sentinel. "Sentinel is well-positioned for continued growth and execution of our planned technology advancements."

The addition of Omnilink to the Sentinel portfolio also solidifies a relationship that has existed for more than a decade.