Synova secures CHF 10 million to<br>drive global expansion efforts

Swiss based Synova has announced it has closed financing in the amount of 10 million Swiss francs (CHF), or USD 8.1 million.



Synova will use the new funds, put up largely by Swiss banks, for the development of

micromachining centers (MMCs) located in key high-tech regions around the world, providing local access to customer support and application labs offering on-site product demonstrations.



Synova, has also announced that the company will open its first micro-machining center (MMC) in the United States, specifically in the San Francisco Bay Area.



Slated to open in January 2007, the Silicon Valley-based MMC will serve as a competence center for demonstration, sample testing and application development. In addition, this facility will offer micro-machining services to the local industry. Until now, the company's application labs

were based at Synova's headquarters in Switzerland.