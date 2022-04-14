© CAES

The lab supports CAES’ partnership with SWISSto12, a provider of 3D printed technology for RF applications, and is dedicated to bringing additive manufacturing solutions to the United States aerospace and defense industry.

“CAES is investing in the future and we are excited to open the doors to our new additive manufacturing lab which helps us further meet our customers’ next generation design needs for mission-ready RF systems,” said Mike Kahn, President and CEO, CAES, in a press release. “3D printing has been a game changer in many manufacturing disciplines and we are excited in what this technology will do for RF components.”

CAES’ new laboratory is outfitted with equipment dedicated to 3D printing of RF technology. The operations consist of dedicated equipment for 3D-printed RF technology design and manufacturing including a qualified laser powder bed fusion machine, associated process support equipment, proprietary metal finishing and plating line, and complete RF testing capability.