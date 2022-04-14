© Scanfil

Due to purchases carried out to secure the availability of materials and components, especially spot-market purchases of semiconductors, Scanfil is now revising its turnover upwards for 2022.

In 2021, these purchases carried out to secure customer deliveries totaled EUR 32.0 million and they were mainly executed in the second half of the year. The company expects the level to remain high in 2022, which has resulted in the change of the company’s outlook.

The company states in the update that the outlook change in the turnover does not have an effect on operating profit; which Scanfil still expects to reach EUR 43–48 million.

Scanfil now estimates that its turnover for the full year of 2022 will reach between EUR 750 – 820 million and its adjusted operating profit will be EUR 43–48 million.

Scanfil also states that its new guidance involves uncertainties – tied especially to the availability and price levels of semiconductors as well as the delivery capability of the supply chain. In addition, the war in Ukraine and COVID-19 might create further risks and uncertainties.

Back in February of 2022, CEO Petteri Jokitalo stated that the demand outlook for Scanfil's customers was strong and the company expected to reach a turnover of EUR 710–760 million for 2022.