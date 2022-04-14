© ICAPE Group

Germany is an important country for ICAPE Group in terms of sales. The group says in a press release that over the last 18 months ICAPE has invested heaviliy in Germany; resulting in a brand-new facility, an advanced logistics center and as of April 2022, the acquisition of SAFA2000.

SAFA2000 vas founded back in 1999 but started its activities in the PCB industry in 2007. In 2021, the company achieved a EUR 15,5 million revenue, with 28 employees and 360 active customers.

According to Cyril Calvignac, CEO of ICAPE Group, the acquisition is a step forward to develop ICAPE Group’s businesses in Germany, with a new facility and a wider range of possibilities.

”ICAPE Group is well established in Germany. Our business unit recently moved to brand-new offices, we deployed more logistics solutions in Nuremberg, we invested in the acquisition of BA Elektroniks in 2021 and we are now moving forward with the acquisition of SAFA2000, which brings another experienced structure to our organization, with very interesting tools, new customers, an expansion of our suppliers’ list, and advanced logistics services with a fully operational warehouse to manage our activities in this dynamic country that represents our biggest market share in Europe,” the CEO says in a the press release.

From SAFA2000’s point of view, joining ICAPE Group will allow the German-focused company to benefit from the full range of services that comes with being an international company. It will gain access to a network of 80 factory partners and the support of all ICAPE Group’s sourcing-, purchasing-, quality,- laboratory-, logistics-, and customer services departments.