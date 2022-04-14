© WISTA

The building will provide more space for offices, as well as production and storage facilities. A 65-year leasehold has been agreed between BEOS AG and the State of Berlin for the 26,420 square metre site, a press release reads. BEOS AG will assume responsibility for the entire construction project.



For its part, Siemens believes that the move from Berlin Treptow to Adlershof underscores its commitment to Berlin, this in addition to the Siemensstadt Square project in Spandau. Siemens Mobility has been established in Adlershof for over 25 years now with a development department and around 150 employees. This department will now be integrated in the new Adlershof building, which means that in the future, some 1,200 employees will be working at the new Berlin branch.

The new building will provide around 15,000 square metres of office, conference and networking space, as well as areas for production and storage totalling more than 15,000 square metres.



“We’re giving the thumbs-up to Berlin Adlershof by investing a double-digit million sum in our future at this location,” says Eva Scherer, CFO of Siemens Mobility’s Rail Infrastructure division, in the press release. “This strategic decision is based not least on the business prospects offered by Germany’s major Digital Rail infrastructure project. The new building will give us the ideal conditions in which to develop and produce the innovative rail technology required to digitalize rail both in Germany and around the globe. Our employees can look forward to exciting projects in a modern working environment.”