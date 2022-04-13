© Fisker

"Our expansion into India represents both a strategic market opportunity and a significant boost to our global engineering capabilities," Fisker Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker in a press release. "We have already started local hiring in India, and expect our new team in Hyderabad to be fully operational and engaged on multiple product programs within weeks. Our talent pool in India will help us pave the way for the launch of Fisker Ocean and Fisker PEAR in India."

Fisker Vigyan India Pvt Ltd, the company's operating entity in Telangana, will focus on software development and embedded electronics, virtual vehicle development support functions, data analytics, and machine learning. The Hyderabad office will work alongside the Fisker engineering and product development facilities in California, USA.

"In the global race for leading technical talent, we see our new operation in Hyderabad as a major strategic advantage," Mr. Fisker continues.

Fisker currently has a global team of over 450 employees, with new hiring in US, Europe and India projected to boost that number to over 800 by the end of 2022, with 200 potential jobs being created in India.

Fisker will commence production of the Fisker Ocean SUV in November 2022 at its manufacturing partner, Magna Steyr, in Graz, Austria.