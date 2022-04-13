Ad
Analysis | April 13, 2022

Global semiconductor equipment sales surge 44% in 2021

Worldwide sales of semiconductor manufacturing equipment in 2021 surged 44% to an all-time record of USD 102.6 billion from USD 71.2 billion in 2020, SEMI reports.

China claimed the largest market for semiconductor equipment for the second time with sales expanding 58% to USD 29.6 billion to mark the fourth consecutive year of growth. Korea, the second-largest equipment market, registered a sales increase of 55% to USD 25.0 billion, after showing strong growth in 2020. Taiwan logged 45% growth to USD 24.9 billion to claim the third position. Annual semiconductor equipment spending increased 23% in Europe and 17% in North America, which continues to recover from a contraction in 2020. Sales in Rest of the World jumped 79% in 2021.

"The 44% increase in manufacturing equipment spending in 2021 highlights the global semiconductor industry's aggressive push to add capacity," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO, in a press release. "This drive to expand production capabilities extends beyond the current supply imbalance, as the industry continues to ramp up to address a wide range of emerging high-tech applications that will enable a smarter digital world with countless social benefits."

Global sales of wafer processing equipment rose 44% in 2021, while other front-end segment sales grew 22%. Assembly and packaging showed exceptional growth across all regions, resulting in an 87% market increase in 2021, while total test equipment sales rose 30%.

Region20212020% Change
China29.6218.7258%
Korea24.9816.0855%
Taiwan24.9417.1545%
Japan7.807.583%
North America7.616.5317%
Rest of the World4.442.4879%
Europe3.252.6423%
Total102.6471.1944%
Annual billings by region in billions of USD with YoY change rates

Equipment categories cover wafer processing, assembly and packaging, test, and other front-end equipment including mask/reticle manufacturing, wafer manufacturing, and fab facilities.

