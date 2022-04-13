Global semiconductor equipment sales surge 44% in 2021
Worldwide sales of semiconductor manufacturing equipment in 2021 surged 44% to an all-time record of USD 102.6 billion from USD 71.2 billion in 2020, SEMI reports.
China claimed the largest market for semiconductor equipment for the second time with sales expanding 58% to USD 29.6 billion to mark the fourth consecutive year of growth. Korea, the second-largest equipment market, registered a sales increase of 55% to USD 25.0 billion, after showing strong growth in 2020. Taiwan logged 45% growth to USD 24.9 billion to claim the third position. Annual semiconductor equipment spending increased 23% in Europe and 17% in North America, which continues to recover from a contraction in 2020. Sales in Rest of the World jumped 79% in 2021.
"The 44% increase in manufacturing equipment spending in 2021 highlights the global semiconductor industry's aggressive push to add capacity," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO, in a press release. "This drive to expand production capabilities extends beyond the current supply imbalance, as the industry continues to ramp up to address a wide range of emerging high-tech applications that will enable a smarter digital world with countless social benefits."
Global sales of wafer processing equipment rose 44% in 2021, while other front-end segment sales grew 22%. Assembly and packaging showed exceptional growth across all regions, resulting in an 87% market increase in 2021, while total test equipment sales rose 30%.
|Region
|2021
|2020
|% Change
|China
|29.62
|18.72
|58%
|Korea
|24.98
|16.08
|55%
|Taiwan
|24.94
|17.15
|45%
|Japan
|7.80
|7.58
|3%
|North America
|7.61
|6.53
|17%
|Rest of the World
|4.44
|2.48
|79%
|Europe
|3.25
|2.64
|23%
|Total
|102.64
|71.19
|44%
Equipment categories cover wafer processing, assembly and packaging, test, and other front-end equipment including mask/reticle manufacturing, wafer manufacturing, and fab facilities.