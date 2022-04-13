© ASML - For illustrative purposes only

China claimed the largest market for semiconductor equipment for the second time with sales expanding 58% to USD 29.6 billion to mark the fourth consecutive year of growth. Korea, the second-largest equipment market, registered a sales increase of 55% to USD 25.0 billion, after showing strong growth in 2020. Taiwan logged 45% growth to USD 24.9 billion to claim the third position. Annual semiconductor equipment spending increased 23% in Europe and 17% in North America, which continues to recover from a contraction in 2020. Sales in Rest of the World jumped 79% in 2021.

"The 44% increase in manufacturing equipment spending in 2021 highlights the global semiconductor industry's aggressive push to add capacity," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO, in a press release. "This drive to expand production capabilities extends beyond the current supply imbalance, as the industry continues to ramp up to address a wide range of emerging high-tech applications that will enable a smarter digital world with countless social benefits."

Global sales of wafer processing equipment rose 44% in 2021, while other front-end segment sales grew 22%. Assembly and packaging showed exceptional growth across all regions, resulting in an 87% market increase in 2021, while total test equipment sales rose 30%.

Region 2021 2020 % Change China 29.62 18.72 58% Korea 24.98 16.08 55% Taiwan 24.94 17.15 45% Japan 7.80 7.58 3% North America 7.61 6.53 17% Rest of the World 4.44 2.48 79% Europe 3.25 2.64 23% Total 102.64 71.19 44% Annual billings by region in billions of USD with YoY change rates

Equipment categories cover wafer processing, assembly and packaging, test, and other front-end equipment including mask/reticle manufacturing, wafer manufacturing, and fab facilities.