As part of its business plan, the company is relocating its US headquarters to the greater Boston, Massachusetts area. With the move Nano Dimension will work in closer vicinity to academic and research institutions – which are key early adopters of its solutions for AME, PE, and Micro-AM.

Nano Dimension’s new facility is near the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Harvard, and Boston University, among many other private and public universities and research-and-development labs.

“We are excited to strengthen our presence in the nation’s academic research and technological innovation center,” stated Sean Patterson, President of Nano Dimension USA, and Chief Revenue Officer, in a press release. “Our multi-year growth initiative is dependent on being near the institutions and consortia that are already – or will soon become – our customers.”

The office relocation will also broaden the talent pool available to the company.

“Even beyond the four strategic acquisitions completed in the past year, we are expecting tremendous growth in our customer base and our staff moving forward,” Mr. Patterson continues in the press release. “It is important for us to take part in the Massachusetts area's thriving professional and research ecosystem.”

Nano Dimension has already brought on two industry insiders to help navigate the new landscape of academia and technology innovators. Gene Howard Weiner, a veteran of the PCB marketplace, has been retained as a consultant through his Massachusetts firm Weiner International Associates. In addition, Dana Korf, Principal Consultant at Korf Consultancy, has signed on as Nano Dimension’s new AME Standards Manager.

The new headquarters will allow for expanded sales operations, customer support and fabrication facilities. Nano Dimension says that it will retain its presence in Sunrise, Florida, as a marketing, sales support, NaNoS printing services and logistics center.