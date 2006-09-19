Data Respons wins Solution contract worth MNOK 6.5

Data Respons Norway has signed a two year contract with Kongsberg Norcontrol IT worth MNOK 6.5. Data Respons will deliver embedded solutions to their surveillance system for ports and coastlines across the world.



Kongsberg Norcontrol IT is a world leader in surveillance systems for ports and coastlines. Data Respons will deliver embedded solutions to the last generation surveillance system which is used for surveillance of ports and coastlines across the world.



- The surveillance system analyses and transforms incoming radar signals to a readable surveillance picture on the control screen of the operator, says Helge Brenden, VP Operations of Kongsberg Norcontrol IT. This system has no equivalent in today's market and will strengthen our position as a world leader within our field.



- For Data Respons it is exciting to be able to contribute to a strenghtening of the technological lead of Kongsberg Norcontrol IT, says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA. This is why we look forward to a close relationship in the times ahead.