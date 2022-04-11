© ESCATEC

Formerly the Vice President of Jabil’s Global Business Unit, Sebak will be taking over the baton as CEO from Patrick Macdonald who is leaving for personal reasons, a press release reads.

Sebak will be based in ESCATEC’s corporate headquarters located within the electronics cluster of Bayan Lepas, Penang, Malaysia. He will be working closely with Macdonald for several weeks to ensure a smooth transition of the group’s strategic plans.

“I would like to welcome Ernie to the ESCATEC Group. His in-depth experience in the EMS sector will be instrumental in preserving ESCATEC’s core values of customer service and efficient, high-quality output. At a time when supply chains are as stretched as ever, it is good to have decision makers who can act quickly in the interests of all stakeholders. As a family-owned company, we empower Ernie to act quickly and responsibly, and we maintain our long-term outlook for all business relations. I’d also like to thank Patrick for his contributions to the Group and wish him well for the future,” says Group Executive Chairman Christophe Albin in the press release.

Besides Jabil, Sebak brings experience from senior roles in Honeywell Aerospace, Tech Data Corporation, and Entex Information Services.