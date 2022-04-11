© Neways Electronics

The company's new facility will focus on PCB, Cable Harnesses and Cabinets production, the company states in a LinkedIn update.



The new facility will offer Neways 16,000 square metres of floor space, this will – according to the update – allow the EMS provider to ”meet future growth needs potentially growing to 800 people.” The new location will also provide options for further expansion.

Construction of the new building is currently scheduled to start in October this year and the company says that it expects to officially open the facility at the end of next year.