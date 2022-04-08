© Avery Dennison

With the new plant the company aims to meet the growing demand from various industry sectors within the national market – and other regions in South America. The new unit is the first in the country and the eighth in the world to start operating - among other facilities in China, Malaysia, Europe, the United States and Mexico.

Located in Vinhedo, near São Paulo, the new plant measures an area of 2,000 square mteres and has the possibility to be expanded according to regional technology adoption. The factory will produce a variety of inlay designs, available in “dry” or “wet” formats.

“Businesses need to be prepared for constant change in terms of consumer demand and logistics needs, as we have seen recently. We are very excited about the start of this operation, as there is a growing market demand for intelligent labels in Latin America. Combining resources and manufacturing capabilities with our materials science expertise allows us to uniquely connect with our customers,” says Fabiana Wu, RFID Manager for Avery Dennison in Latin America, in a press release.