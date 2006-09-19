Farnell in global partnership with AVX

Farnell has announced an extension to its existing partnership with AVX, to include the United States through its Newark InOne subsidiary.

With a strong online presence, sophisticated web channel and wide range of support services, AVX's ceramic and tantalum capacitors will now be available across the globe quickly and efficiently through Farnell InOne (Europe & Asia Pacific) and Newark InOne (the Americas).



Craig Hunter, Global Marketing Communications Director at AVX, comments: "AVX is excited with the expansion of our relationship with Premier Farnell from our existing engagement in Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Australasia into the US, building on the well established relationship AVX has shared with the distributor for 15 years."



Marianne Culver, Group Director Global Electronics Supplier Marketing at Premier Farnell adds: "We are delighted that this agreement strengthens our long-standing strategic partnership with AVX and offers a significantly richer portfolio of AVX products via our web and paper based catalogues to Premier Farnell's customers around the world."

