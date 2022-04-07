© Unimicron

The initial lockdown started on April 2 and was planned to run until Aril 6. However, the local government has now extended the lockdown until April 8, 2022.

Unimicron says in a filling that it and its subsidiaries will monitor the pandemic development closely, and cooperates with local government regulations to take contingency measures to ensure the safety and health of its employees.

The company says that it currently doesn’t expect any significant impact on financial business estimates.

