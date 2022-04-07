© Unimicron PCB | April 07, 2022
Unimicron suspends work in Kunshan
Unimicron says in a filling with the Taiwanese stock exchange that the company has suspended its operations in Kunshan, China as the local government extends the city-wide lockdown in an attempt to halt the spread of Covid-19.
The initial lockdown started on April 2 and was planned to run until Aril 6. However, the local government has now extended the lockdown until April 8, 2022.
Unimicron says in a filling that it and its subsidiaries will monitor the pandemic development closely, and cooperates with local government regulations to take contingency measures to ensure the safety and health of its employees.
The company says that it currently doesn’t expect any significant impact on financial business estimates.