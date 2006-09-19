Electronics Production | September 19, 2006
Analog Devices acquire AudioAsic
Analog Devices Inc. has acquired privately held AudioAsics A/S, a Danish company consisting of a team of experienced developers of high-performance, low-power microphone and audio signal conditioning technology.
The combination of ADI's signal processing capabilities with AudioAsics' expertise is expected to result in miniature, low-power audio solutions that provide better sound quality in portable consumer and communications products like MP3 players, cell phones and PDAs. ADI paid approximately $19 million in cash at the closing in exchange for all of the outstanding shares of AudioAsics. In addition, upon the achievement of certain milestones following the closing, ADI would be obligated to pay up to an additional $8 million.
AudioAsics was founded in 2003 as a privately held company in Roskilde, Denmark, with funding from Danish investors Vaekstfonden, SEED Capital Denmark, and Hvista. ADI expects to expand its presence in Denmark by creating a center of excellence for low-power audio implementation, leveraging the 100 years of collective experience and distinguished reputation among audio designers of the 18 employees of AudioAsics. Analog Devices also will maintain and expand AudioAsics' facility in Bratislava, Slovakia. AudioAsics' CEO, Michael Deruginsky, will remain with ADI working within ADI's audio group.
"We are going to bring big sound to small form factors using AudioAsics know-how in low-power and ADI's core technologies, AudioAsics allows Analog Devices to continue developing our low-power audio capabilities, while expanding our presence in the Nordic and Eastern European regions," said Dick Meaney, ADI vice president for Precision Signal Processing. "From a product and technology perspective, AudioAsics has the bases covered by bringing together the signal conditioning required by high-performance microphones and marrying that with low-power mixed-signal capability, which is a must-have in any portable application."
AudioAsics was founded in 2003 as a privately held company in Roskilde, Denmark, with funding from Danish investors Vaekstfonden, SEED Capital Denmark, and Hvista. ADI expects to expand its presence in Denmark by creating a center of excellence for low-power audio implementation, leveraging the 100 years of collective experience and distinguished reputation among audio designers of the 18 employees of AudioAsics. Analog Devices also will maintain and expand AudioAsics' facility in Bratislava, Slovakia. AudioAsics' CEO, Michael Deruginsky, will remain with ADI working within ADI's audio group.
"We are going to bring big sound to small form factors using AudioAsics know-how in low-power and ADI's core technologies, AudioAsics allows Analog Devices to continue developing our low-power audio capabilities, while expanding our presence in the Nordic and Eastern European regions," said Dick Meaney, ADI vice president for Precision Signal Processing. "From a product and technology perspective, AudioAsics has the bases covered by bringing together the signal conditioning required by high-performance microphones and marrying that with low-power mixed-signal capability, which is a must-have in any portable application."
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments