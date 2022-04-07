© CATL

The construction of the plant is in the final stage and the installation of machines is in full swing so that the first cells can roll off the assembly lines by the end of 2022. The new permit will allow for an initial capacity of 8 GWh per year at the plant, a press release reads.

”CATT provides a fundamental impetus for the urgently needed energy transition, and we are glad to be the first company to receive approval to manufacture batteries 'Made in Germany',” says Matthias Zentgraf, CATL's President for Europe.

CATT consists of two buildings; G1, an existing building purchased from another company and where cells are assembled to modules, and G2, a newly-built plant by CATT and where cells will be produced. The recent approval was issued to permit cell production of G2.

CATL broke ground on its German plant in 2019, and it is scheduled to start cell production by the end of 2022, when a total of 1,500 jobs will be created in Germany, the press release continues.

With a total investment of EUR 1.8 billion, CATL plans to achieve a production capacity of 14GWh and create 2,000 jobs in Germany in the future.