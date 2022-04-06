Global semiconductor sales increase 32.4% YoY
Global semiconductor industry sales were USD 52.5 billion in the month of February 2022, an increase of 32.4% over the February 2021 total of USD 39.6 billion and 3.4% more than the January 2022 total of USD 50.7 billion, reports the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA).
The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.
“Global semiconductor sales remained strong in February, increasing by more than 20% for the eleventh consecutive month on a year-to-year basis,” says John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO, in a press release. “Sales into the Americas continued to outpace other regional markets, increasing by 43.2% year-to-year in February.”
In addition to the year-to-year sales increase in the Americas, sales were up compared to February 2021 in Asia Pacific/All Other (41.4%), Europe (29.3%), China (21.8%), and Japan (21.6%). Month-to-month sales increased in Asia Pacific/All Other (18.6%) and Europe (1.4%), but fell slightly in Japan (-1.3%), China (-2.3%), and the Americas (-3.0%).