© SIA

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

“Global semiconductor sales remained strong in February, increasing by more than 20% for the eleventh consecutive month on a year-to-year basis,” says John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO, in a press release. “Sales into the Americas continued to outpace other regional markets, increasing by 43.2% year-to-year in February.”

In addition to the year-to-year sales increase in the Americas, sales were up compared to February 2021 in Asia Pacific/All Other (41.4%), Europe (29.3%), China (21.8%), and Japan (21.6%). Month-to-month sales increased in Asia Pacific/All Other (18.6%) and Europe (1.4%), but fell slightly in Japan (-1.3%), China (-2.3%), and the Americas (-3.0%).