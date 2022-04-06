SaltMED turns to Jabil to manufacture SaltFacial system
Medical device company SaltMED has entered into a manufacturing agreement with Jabil, under which the EMS provider will become the company's manufacturer and supplier of current and future products.
The SaltFacial device is a skin renewal therapy system utilising sea salt, ultrasound and LED phototherapy.
"We truly appreciate Jabil for entrusting and choosing to partner with SaltMED to deliver world class technology in the medical aesthetic industry," said Allan Danto, President and CEO of SaltMED, in a press release.
Following a record year of sales for the SaltFacial, coupled with continued high demand, SaltMED says that it intends to scale The SaltFacial distribution in the early second half of 2022.
"Jabil chose to manufacture The SaltFacial because it is a market disruptor in the medical aesthetic industry and has tremendous opportunity to scale. As the industry's largest provider of design, engineering and manufacturing solutions to the medical field, The SaltFacial meets Jabil's high standards of delivering the best technology, while expanding into the medical aesthetic space," says Jim Warren, Director of Business Development, Jabil, in the press release.