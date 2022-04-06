© SaltMED

The SaltFacial device is a skin renewal therapy system utilising sea salt, ultrasound and LED phototherapy.

"We truly appreciate Jabil for entrusting and choosing to partner with SaltMED to deliver world class technology in the medical aesthetic industry," said Allan Danto, President and CEO of SaltMED, in a press release.

Following a record year of sales for the SaltFacial, coupled with continued high demand, SaltMED says that it intends to scale The SaltFacial distribution in the early second half of 2022.