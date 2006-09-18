EBV Names Slobodan<br>Puljarevic as New President

EBV Elektronik, an AVNET company, announces Slobodan Puljarevic as its new president, effective October 1, 2006. At the same time, Christian Meier will assume the newly created position of chief operating officer of EBV Elektronik.

Puljarevic and Meier succeed Patrick Zammit, who after five years at the helm of EBV will step up to the position of president of Avnet Electronics Marketing EMEA on October 1, 2006. Both new EBV leaders will report to Zammit and join the Avnet Electronics Marketing EMEA executive team.



Zammit comments on the appointments: "Continuity, expertise and experience are EBV's core values and have been the cornerstones of our 36-year success story. When it comes to changing leadership, they are critical in ensuring a seamless and successful transition. Therefore I am extremely satisfied that we have found the new leadership team from within the company:"



Puljarevic joined EBV in 1987 from Motorola Semiconductor (now Freescale) to drive EBV's activities in Eastern Europe and grew it into one of the most successful sales regions of the company.



"As an engineer, Mr. Puljarevic fully understands products and technology trends in the components industry and how to help customers benefit from them," said Zammit. "As a businessman he has for nearly two decades continued to prove his commercial and finance skills. Thanks to Mr. Puljarevic, EBV has set standards for international distribution companies on how to operate in Eastern Europe."



Meier joined EBV in 1984 and literally built EBV's purchasing department from scratch, turning it into a showcase for the industry around asset management and mass-market purchasing. "His in-depth knowledge of people, structure, processes and systems, his pragmatism and focus on operational excellence made him the obvious candidate for this newly created position," Zammit added.



The change of management at EBV Elektronik is following Avnet's general philosophy of professional internal succession planning and conveys, in Zammit's eyes, a message of continuity: "EBV has always been a company that has made customer satisfaction its highest priority. Together with the manufacturing partners of EBV and the EBV team, both gentlemen will work to ensure that this most important aspect of a successful distributor will continue to get the highest attention" Zammit said.