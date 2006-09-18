Electronics Production | September 18, 2006
EBV Names Slobodan<br>Puljarevic as New President
EBV Elektronik, an AVNET company, announces Slobodan Puljarevic as its new president, effective October 1, 2006. At the same time, Christian Meier will assume the newly created position of chief operating officer of EBV Elektronik.
Puljarevic and Meier succeed Patrick Zammit, who after five years at the helm of EBV will step up to the position of president of Avnet Electronics Marketing EMEA on October 1, 2006. Both new EBV leaders will report to Zammit and join the Avnet Electronics Marketing EMEA executive team.
Zammit comments on the appointments: "Continuity, expertise and experience are EBV's core values and have been the cornerstones of our 36-year success story. When it comes to changing leadership, they are critical in ensuring a seamless and successful transition. Therefore I am extremely satisfied that we have found the new leadership team from within the company:"
Puljarevic joined EBV in 1987 from Motorola Semiconductor (now Freescale) to drive EBV's activities in Eastern Europe and grew it into one of the most successful sales regions of the company.
"As an engineer, Mr. Puljarevic fully understands products and technology trends in the components industry and how to help customers benefit from them," said Zammit. "As a businessman he has for nearly two decades continued to prove his commercial and finance skills. Thanks to Mr. Puljarevic, EBV has set standards for international distribution companies on how to operate in Eastern Europe."
Meier joined EBV in 1984 and literally built EBV's purchasing department from scratch, turning it into a showcase for the industry around asset management and mass-market purchasing. "His in-depth knowledge of people, structure, processes and systems, his pragmatism and focus on operational excellence made him the obvious candidate for this newly created position," Zammit added.
The change of management at EBV Elektronik is following Avnet's general philosophy of professional internal succession planning and conveys, in Zammit's eyes, a message of continuity: "EBV has always been a company that has made customer satisfaction its highest priority. Together with the manufacturing partners of EBV and the EBV team, both gentlemen will work to ensure that this most important aspect of a successful distributor will continue to get the highest attention" Zammit said.
Zammit comments on the appointments: "Continuity, expertise and experience are EBV's core values and have been the cornerstones of our 36-year success story. When it comes to changing leadership, they are critical in ensuring a seamless and successful transition. Therefore I am extremely satisfied that we have found the new leadership team from within the company:"
Puljarevic joined EBV in 1987 from Motorola Semiconductor (now Freescale) to drive EBV's activities in Eastern Europe and grew it into one of the most successful sales regions of the company.
"As an engineer, Mr. Puljarevic fully understands products and technology trends in the components industry and how to help customers benefit from them," said Zammit. "As a businessman he has for nearly two decades continued to prove his commercial and finance skills. Thanks to Mr. Puljarevic, EBV has set standards for international distribution companies on how to operate in Eastern Europe."
Meier joined EBV in 1984 and literally built EBV's purchasing department from scratch, turning it into a showcase for the industry around asset management and mass-market purchasing. "His in-depth knowledge of people, structure, processes and systems, his pragmatism and focus on operational excellence made him the obvious candidate for this newly created position," Zammit added.
The change of management at EBV Elektronik is following Avnet's general philosophy of professional internal succession planning and conveys, in Zammit's eyes, a message of continuity: "EBV has always been a company that has made customer satisfaction its highest priority. Together with the manufacturing partners of EBV and the EBV team, both gentlemen will work to ensure that this most important aspect of a successful distributor will continue to get the highest attention" Zammit said.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments