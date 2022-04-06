© olivier26 dreamstime.com

Based in Belgium, Katherine joins HumiSeal with a track record from the SMT and electronics manufacturing consumable materials sector having worked for IDENTCO as EMEA Sales Manager since 2017. Prior to joining IDENTCO, Katherine worked at cleaning specialists Kyzen starting in 2009 in a marketing-based role before being promoted to European Regional Sales Manager in 2013.

“I am delighted that Katherine has accepted this position and feel that she will quickly settle in to the new role adding value for our key customers and distributors throughout the EMEIA region. She is already well versed in electronics manufacture and materials with considerable experience in the field,” says David Greenman, European Director for HumiSeal in a press release.