© Alpha Elektronik – via LinkedIn

ETK EMS Group is expanding its activities on the Danish EMS market by acquiring all the shares and activities in ALPHA Elektronik A/S located in Næstved, Zealand.

With ALPHA Elektronik, ETK EMS Group now holds three locations in Denmark; Skanderborg, Sønderborg and Næstved. Besides the locations in Denmark, ETK EMS Group also serves the electronic market from its factories in Rayong, Thailand.

”For nearly a decade, we have had natural and very positive dialogues as branch colleagues with owners and management of ALPHA Elektronik A/S and this has now led to this change of ownership,” Torben Drejer, VP & Partner at ETK EMS Group says in a press release. ”To be honest, we have had a crush on ALPHA for several years, so it is wonderful finally to be able to meet all the fantastic staff in Næstved as new colleagues.”

To secure a seamless customer and system integration between the companies, ALPHA Director André R. Grundahl and the management team will continue their positions.

ETK says in the press release that does not only intend to keep the keep the present market position in the region –but also to grow by adding more local production in Næstved as well as opening a pathway for customers to be served locally with access to ETK's production facilities in Thailand.

”The owners and Management team at ALPHA are all very pleased to become part of the ETK EMS Group, which will for sure be a huge benefit for our customers and employees. With the extreme difficult market situation, we have had for the last two years and will probably have for minimum another year, it has shown a clear internal demand for extra resources and finances,” says ALPHA Director André R. Grundahl.

Transfer of ownership took place on April 1, 2022. The company will continue to operate under the ALPHA Elektronik A/S name until it's completely integrated into ETK – which is expected to occur in late 2022.