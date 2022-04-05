© Rosenberger Electronics Production | April 05, 2022
Rosenberger invest further in Hungarian operations
Germany's Rosenberger Group is set to expand the manufacturing capacity of automotive electronics and data transfer connectors at its Hungarian subsidiaries. The company is investing EUR 44 million in the expansion projekt.
The company has two Hungarian subsidiaries – Rosenberger Magyarország Elektronikai Kft. and Rosenberger Cabling Automotive Kft. The development to be carried out in three countryside locations, in Jászárokszállás and Jászberény, where its subsidiaries are located, and also in Nyírbátor.
The Rosenberger group employs over 14,000 people worldwide, out which 3,200 work in Hungary. The German group considers Hungary as its European center which role is now further strengthened by this investment. By launching the development, Rosenberger Group took a solid step towards turning Hungary into the production and logistics center of the European and North-African region, a report in HIPA, the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency, reads.