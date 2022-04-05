© Rosenberger

The company has two Hungarian subsidiaries – Rosenberger Magyarország Elektronikai Kft. and Rosenberger Cabling Automotive Kft. The development to be carried out in three countryside locations, in Jászárokszállás and Jászberény, where its subsidiaries are located, and also in Nyírbátor.

The Rosenberger group employs over 14,000 people worldwide, out which 3,200 work in Hungary. The German group considers Hungary as its European center which role is now further strengthened by this investment. By launching the development, Rosenberger Group took a solid step towards turning Hungary into the production and logistics center of the European and North-African region, a report in HIPA, the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency, reads.