Excelsus acquires PCB manufacturer in Malaysia
Excelsus Holdings has – via its Malaysian subsidiary – acquired PCB manufacturer Spectrum Integrated Technologies in Johor Bahru, Malaysia for an undisclosed amount.
The acquired PCB manufacturer offers a range of PCB manufacturing services from single-sided to complex multi-layer and burn-in boards. Spectrum was established in 2011 with the acquisition of TPT Multiflex.
"We are excited and honored to acquire Spectrum so that we can offer a captive PCB factory to our customers while allaying their concerns related to diversifying our supply chain. Spectrum will become a core supplier for our global sourcing capability," Mehul Dave, Chairman of Excelsus in a press release.
The acquisition of Spectrum comes as a response to increasing customer concerns of the reliability and resiliency of the existing PCB supply chain. Southeast Asia and Malaysia in particular offers diversity outside of China with a low-cost workforce and also access to solid infrastructure and logistics with Singapore Changi Airport only 40 minutes from the Spectrum factory.
"We are thrilled that Spectrum is now in capable hands and we're confident that our existing customers will get world-class service and support going forward," adds Raja Manickam, owner of Spectrum.