The acquired PCB manufacturer offers a range of PCB manufacturing services from single-sided to complex multi-layer and burn-in boards. Spectrum was established in 2011 with the acquisition of TPT Multiflex.

"We are excited and honored to acquire Spectrum so that we can offer a captive PCB factory to our customers while allaying their concerns related to diversifying our supply chain. Spectrum will become a core supplier for our global sourcing capability," Mehul Dave, Chairman of Excelsus in a press release.

The acquisition of Spectrum comes as a response to increasing customer concerns of the reliability and resiliency of the existing PCB supply chain. Southeast Asia and Malaysia in particular offers diversity outside of China with a low-cost workforce and also access to solid infrastructure and logistics with Singapore Changi Airport only 40 minutes from the Spectrum factory.