The four-quarter moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four, rose 15.8%.

“The industry continued to report double-digit year-over-year revenue growth for Q4 2021 and ended 2021 with $13.2 billion total market revenue,” says Walden C. Rhines, Executive Sponsor of the SEMI Electronic Design Market Data report, in a press release. “Product categories Computer-Aided Engineering, Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module, Semiconductor Intellectual Property, and Services recorded double-digit growth for the quarter. Geographically, the Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC) all reported revenue growth.”

The companies tracked in the EDMD report employed 51,236 people globally in Q4 2021, a 5.7% increase over the Q4 2020 headcount of 48,478 and up 0.1% compared to Q3 2021.

Revenue by Product and Application Category – Year-Over-Year Change

Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) revenue increased 11.2% to $1,064.6 million. The four-quarter CAE moving average increased 12.2%.

revenue increased 11.2% to $1,064.6 million. The four-quarter CAE moving average increased 12.2%. IC Physical Design and Verification revenue decreased 2% to $624.5 million. The four-quarter moving average for the category rose 7%.

revenue decreased 2% to $624.5 million. The four-quarter moving average for the category rose 7%. Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB and MCM) revenue increased 13.9% to $333.7 million. The four-quarter moving average for PCB and MCM rose 15.1%.

revenue increased 13.9% to $333.7 million. The four-quarter moving average for PCB and MCM rose 15.1%. Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) revenue jumped 24.8% to $1,314.3 million. The four-quarter SIP moving average grew 23.9%.

revenue jumped 24.8% to $1,314.3 million. The four-quarter SIP moving average grew 23.9%. Services revenue increased 43.1% to $131.1 million. The four-quarter Services moving average increased 19%.

Revenue by Region – Year-Over-Year Change

The Americas, the largest reporting region by revenue, procured USD 1,577.2 million of electronic system design products and services in Q4 2021, a 21% increase. The four-quarter moving average for the Americas rose 17.2%.

Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) procured USD 482.5 million of electronic system design products and services in Q4 2021, a 5.5% increase. The four-quarter moving average for EMEA grew 12.6%.

Japan’s procurement of electronic system design products and services decreased 2.4% to USD 222.8 million. The four-quarter moving average for Japan rose 1%.

Asia Pacific (APAC) procured USD 1,185.6 million of electronic system design products and services in Q4 2021, a 13.8% increase. The four-quarter moving average for APAC increased 18.9%.