© Continental

The solution will be integrated into multiple carlines of an unnamed Asian vehicle manufacturer.

“We are delighted to have received yet another series order for one of our state-of-the-art display solutions, proving once again our user experience competence,” says Philipp von Hirschheydt, Head of the User Experience Business Area at Continental, in a press release.

The order intake for display solutions is now more than EUR 5.5 billion.

The V-shape consists of a flat display with a backlight and is covered with a curved (V-shaped) glass. It extends from the driver's area to the center console and visually connects the two screens of the instrument cluster and center information display under one surface. The start of production is scheduled for 2023.