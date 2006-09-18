SEMICON Europa Moves to Stuttgart

SEMICON Europa 2007, an annual microelectronics manufacturing exposition in Europe, will be held 9-11 October, 2007 at the Messe Stuttgart Exhibition Conference Center, in Stuttgart Germany.

The new dates and location have been established with the support of SEMI members and SEMICON Europa stakeholders.



“Through extensive discussions with our membership and SEMICON Europa stakeholders, we came to agreement on the future change in location and date for the exhibition," said Heinz Kundert, president of SEMI Europe. “By shifting the show to October, we are enabling our members and exhibitors to more efficiently develop their marketing strategies, and derive the greatest benefit from the global SEMICON exhibitions."

