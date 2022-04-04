© Veoneer General | April 04, 2022
SSW Partners completes its acquisition of Veoneer
SSW Partners, a New York-based investment partnership, has completed the previously announced acquisition of Veoneer. SSW payed USD 37.00 per share representing a total equity value of about USD 4.6 billion.
SSW Partners expects to sell Veoneer's Arriver business to Qualcomm and retain Veoneer's Tier-1 supplier and integrator businesses. The sale of the Arriver business is expected to be completed today, Monday, April 4.
As previously announced, Veoneer's new owners have appointed Jacob Svanberg as Veoneer's new CEO, effective April 1. Jan Carlson, who has been the Company's Chairman, President & CEO since its inception in 2018, is leaving his operational and Board roles at Veoneer and will support the transition as Advisor to the Board and CEO.