© Veoneer

SSW Partners expects to sell Veoneer's Arriver business to Qualcomm and retain Veoneer's Tier-1 supplier and integrator businesses. The sale of the Arriver business is expected to be completed today, Monday, April 4.

As previously announced, Veoneer's new owners have appointed Jacob Svanberg as Veoneer's new CEO, effective April 1. Jan Carlson, who has been the Company's Chairman, President & CEO since its inception in 2018, is leaving his operational and Board roles at Veoneer and will support the transition as Advisor to the Board and CEO.